Surrey-raised hockey player Luka Burzan in action with the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings. (Photo: Brandi Pollock/Wheat Kings)

Surrey-raised hockey player Luka Burzan in action with the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings. (Photo: Brandi Pollock/Wheat Kings)

HOCKEY

‘Memorial eCup’ games to keep junior players plugged in, including Kelowna’s Burzan

WHL veteran’s pro dream is on hold as he skates in Kelowna

Like other WHL players during the COVID-19 pandemic, Luka Burzan is just trying to keep his legs moving.

The Surrey-raised sniper, a Brandon Wheat Kings veteran and Colorado Avalanche draft pick, is skating twice a week at a rink in Kelowna, where he now lives.

“Nothing too crazy,” Burzan said. “I’m skating with a lot of pro guys like (Damon) Severson, who plays for New Jersey (Devils), and (Brent) Seabrook, a lot of people know him, and a lot of other guys, too, and there’s really no better place to get better than skate with guys like that.”

Still, he’d rather being play meaningful games, but the WHL season has been delayed until the first week of January, at the earliest.

“I’ve been hanging out with family and some friends, a tight circle, and honestly it’s a little boring without hockey right now,” Burzan admitted. “I feel like I’m missing a big part of my life not being in Brandon and playing, and those guys are like my brothers. It’s been weird.”

One activity that will keep Burzan busy is the new Memorial eCup presented by Kia, a 64-team eSports tournament featuring all 60 CHL clubs, plus four “distinguished hockey personalities” as guest participants.

The “NHL 21” video-game tournament will be played from Nov. 28 to Dec. 17 on the Sony PlayStation 4 system, with Burzan chosen to represent his Wheat Kings.

“I was asked by the team if I wanted to do it, and I thought it’d be fun and a pretty cool experience, kinda cool,” Burzan said. “I’ve been missing some competitiveness, so trying to win something like that would be really good, and I think it will be a cool experience for sure.”

The online action is designed to keep junior-hockey fans engaged at a time when on-ice games aren’t happening.

Burzan said he plays the video game “a fair amount, and I think I should do pretty well, but I don’t know, there are a lot of players involved, more than 60 of us, so I’ll try to make it as far as I can,” he said. “It’ll be hard to win, and some luck will be involved. They’ll have it on Facebook Live and Twitch, so the fans should love it, and it’ll be fun. They’ll get to know the players a bit more, their personalities, so it should be good that way.”

Viewers can tune in via CHL.ca/MemorialeCup and on social media using the hashtag #KiaCHLeCup.

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: Rocky Mountain high: Surrey’s Burzan picked in NHL draft by Colorado Avalanche.

In June 2019 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Burzan was selected in the NHL Entry Draft by the Avalanche, 171st overall. At the time, the left-shot centre had spent the previous three seasons in the WHL with the Wheat Kings and also Moose Jaw Warriors.

Now 20, the Surrey Minor Hockey Association product, who grew up in the Guildford area, had hoped to have a good showing at Avs training camp this past September, but COVID ended those plans.

“They’re really good, and check on me all the time,” Burzan said of the Denver-based club. “I asked them about camp but right now they have no idea how it’s going to look, and hopefully we’ll know soon,” he said about the coming NHL season, targeted to start in January. “With the borders being closed, that’s a bit of a problem. There are so many cases down there.”

Burzan said he felt he had “a pretty good chance of going to camp and proving myself,” prior to the pandemic.

“Everyone’s goal is to go there and make the NHL, right, and I think I had at least a chance to make the American Hockey League (affiliate team) and get some experience there, but you know what, nobody expected a pandemic to happen,” Burzan noted. “So right now I’m just trying to get better each and every day, and everyone’s going through the same thing. Hopefully this will all be over soon and we can get back to work. But even with (the WHL), Manitoba is code-red. We’ll see.”

As for the Memorial eCup, the competition starts as a single-elimination tournament, with semifinal and final-round action then seeing players go head-to-head in a best-of-three format.

Other CHL players signed up include Vancouver Giants’ Trevor Longo along with former Giant Lukas Svejkovsky, now with Medicine Hat Tigers.

Meantime, Vancouver Giants have loaned out two players to junior leagues under a new arrangement designed to give athletes competitive playing time while they wait for the WHL season to resume.

One deal will see 2003-born forward Justin Lies head to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Flin Flon Bombers through Dec. 20 of this year. The Giants have also loaned 2002-born forward Krz Plummer to the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Whitecourt Wolverines.

• READ MORE: Vancouver Giants loan out players under new arrangement.

In other Giants news, the club has hired Manitoba native Keith McCambridge as an associate coach. McCambridge spent 10 seasons coaching in the American Hockey League, with Hartford Wolf Pack, Manitoba Moose and St. John’s IceCaps. Additionally, he spent six seasons with the ECHL’s Alaska Aces where he served as a head coach (2007-2009), an assistant coach (2006-07) and a player/coach (2003-2006).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

hockeyvideo gamesWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. women’s soccer team penalized by club for putting LGBTQI2S+ patch on jerseys
Next story
KIJHL proceeds with weekend games despite new COVID-19 restrictions

Just Posted

Trouble sleeping at his foster home. Facebook.
AlleyCats in ‘Trouble’ and looking for donations

A kitten in the care of AlleyCats needs medication and surgery

The Sycamore String Quartet’s performance in Lake Country has been postponed due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions. (Quartet photo)
COVID-19 restrictions curtail Okanagan events

Theatre’s announce postponed and cancelled shows

Surrey-raised hockey player Luka Burzan in action with the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings. (Photo: Brandi Pollock/Wheat Kings)
‘Memorial eCup’ games to keep junior players plugged in, including Kelowna’s Burzan

WHL veteran’s pro dream is on hold as he skates in Kelowna

Archaeologists working at a Kelowna beach after an artifact was found by a member of the public. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Artifact, estimated more than 170 years old, found on Kelowna beach

‘Modified stone’ found by passerby halts construction at beach near Strathcona Park

(Black Press file photo)
Police hand out COVID-related fines at Vernon house party

Two people were given fines as police broke up a house party late Thursday night

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna based tattoo artist returns to Rutland stomping grounds

Pitch Black Tattoo opened up on July 1, 2020

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Maple Leaf Foods owed no duty of care to Mr. Sub Franchisees

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Biocover test site at Campbell Mountain Landfill. Photo courtesy of Sperling Hansen.
Dyer: Campbell Mountain Landfill project stops powerful greenhouse gas

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

File photo
Man charged in off-road police chase goes into medical distress in Penticton court

Ryan Patrick Regan is facing charges in connection to an off-road pursuit in March

Snowmaking is continuing at full blast on Apex Mountain on Nov. 20. (Apex Mountain Resort Facebook - Jeff Plant)
Apex Mountain Resort ready to weather dark winter

With the public opening on Dec. 5, the resort isn’t worried about the new restrictions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The KIJHL is proceeding with this weekend’s scheduled games despite new COVID-19 restrictions. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
KIJHL proceeds with weekend games despite new COVID-19 restrictions

The league falls entirely within Interior Health and is already playing within four-team cohorts

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read