Massive weekend for Kelowna sports teams

It’ll be a busy weekend for Kelowna sports teams as combined, they’re set to play 22 games.

Here the breakdown of what’s happening this long weekend:

Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

The Rockets have a busy weekend starting tonight in Prince George where they’ll take on the Cougars. They play tonight (Friday) and Saturday at the CN Centre. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. for both games. Kelowna lost to Prince George 5-2 on Wednesday.

After an off day Sunday, the Rockets welcome the Tri-City Americans to the Prospera Centre on Monday afternoon. Puck drop is at 2:05 p.m.

Going into the weekend, the Rockets sit second in the B.C. division with a 26-12-1-3 record. Prince George is third in the B.C. division with a 19-25-2-1 record and have won both meetings against Kelowna this season. Tri-City is fourth in the U.S. division with a 13-27-5-0 record.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV at watch.CHL.ca. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

UBCO Heat

It’s seniors weekend for the UBCO mens and womens basketball teams. Both teams take on the UBC Thunderbirds at the Furnace (UBCO gymnasium) Saturday. The women (6-10) are looking to get back in the win column as they’ve lost their last four games. They tip off at 1 p.m. The men (3-13) have won two of their last four games and tip off at 3 p.m.

UBCO will be honouring senior-year players before the games on Saturday as it’ll be their last time playing at home. Brianna Falk of Vernon is the only senior on the womens team. She’s overcome a series of injuries throughout her career and is fourth all-time in field-goal percentage in team history and is top 10 in multiple rebounding categories.

The men will be celebrating Dallas Hancox of Sylvan Lake, Alberta and Keaton Souster of Edmonton. Hancox transferred from Camosun College to UBCO for his senior season. He’s averaged just over six points and five rebounds per game, as well as established a record for most blocks in one season with 17 and counting.

Souster started his post-second career at Concordia University of Edmonton but transferred to UBCO for the 2019-20 season. Over two seasons, Souster has 120 points, 80 rebounds, 22 steals, and 21 assists in 29 games played.

The mens and womens volleyball teams are in action all long weekend long. Both teams play a game on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Friday and Saturday’s contests are in Vancouver against the UBC Thunderbirds. Sunday and Monday’s games are in Abbostford against the University of Fraser Valley (UFV) Cascades.

The mens team plays at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, 4 p.m. on Sunday, and 1 p.m. on Monday. The women play at 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday night and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Monday. Both teams have identical 6-4 records.

OC Coyotes

The Okanagan College Coyotes basketball teams welcome the Columbia Bible College (CBC) Bobcats to town. The women will start things off both days as they tip off at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Following are the men, who tip off at 8 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

OC’s women are 7-5 on the season while the men are 2-10. CBC’s women are still looking for their first win as they are 0-16. Their men are 2-13 on the year.

West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL)

It’s another three-game weekend for the Warriors and it won’t be an easy one. Tonight they’re in Penticton to take on the Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre at 7 p.m. The Vees are the top team in all of the BCHL with a 31-6-0-2 record. The last time these two teams met, West Kelowna won 4-3 in a shootout. They lead the season series 3-2.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Warriors are back at the Royal LePage Arena as they welcome the Cranbrook Bucks and the Trail Smoke Eaters. Saturday’s puck drop against Cranbrook will be at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s against Trail will be at 6 p.m.

Cranbrook is fifth in the Interior division with a record of 20-16-2-2 while Trail is seventh in the division sitting at 16-19-2-1. The Warriors are 2-3 against the Bucks and 3-1 against Trail this season.

The Warriors have already clinched their playoff spot and go into this weekend with a 25-13-1-0 record, sitting fourth in the Interior division.

Kelowna Chiefs (KIJHL)

The Chiefs play two games this weekend as well, starting tonight in Summerland against the Steam. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena. Kelowna is 4-3 on the season against Summerland.

On Saturday, the Chiefs are back home to take on the Sicamous Eagles. Puck drop is for 7 p.m. at the Kelowna-Rutland Arena. Kelowna leads the season series 1-0.

Kelowna has already clinched their playoff spot. They have a record of 24-13-2-1.

