Rockets’ captain Nolan Foote remains out with a lower body injury. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Man games lost to injury extends to 164 for Kelowna Rockets

Captain Nolan Foote remains out as Rockets head into season’s final stretch

While the Kelowna Rockets have been slowly getting more healthy, the amount of man games lost to injury this season has extended to 164 games.

As of March 10, the Rockets have five players on the Western Hockey League injury report including Kelowna captain Nolan Foote who remains out with a lower-body injury and is still being assessed by the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

Michael Farren is the latest addition to the long-term injury list as the Rockets forward will be held out indefinitely while dealing with concussion-like symptoms.

Defenceman Sean Comrie is out for the remainder of the season after shoulder surgery and Liam Kindree continues to recover from a broken collar bone but could return for the Memorial Cup.

READ MORE: Rockets clinch playoff berth after 6-0 shut-out win over T-Birds

READ MORE: Kelowna Owls fall in B.C. provincial championships

At 164, the cumulative tally of total games missed by Rockets players due to injury this season is among the highest amount of games missed in the league along side the Tri-City Americans and Moose Jaw Warriors.

Twelve Rockets have missed at least two games this season due to injury.

Kelowna will play their sixth last game of the season Wednesday when they host the Victoria Royals.

