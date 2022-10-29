Last second heroics and overtime winner power Kelowna Rockets over Portland

Kelowna and Portland hit the ice in Portland again tonight (Saturday, Oct. 29) at 6 p.m.

The Kelowna Rockets four-game losing streak is over after a massive come-from-behind 4-3 overtime on Friday night in Portland.

It wasn’t going to be an easy task for the 3-6-1 Rockets as they were taking on the second place (7-1-0) Portland Winterhawks in the first of back-to-back games. Rockets star forward Andrew Cristall played hero as the team snapped their losing streak.

Portland was up 2-0 after two periods, including a shorthanded goal. Just 33 seconds into the third period, the Rockets cut the deficit in half off of a Marcus Pacheco powerplay goal, his third goal on the year.

With just over six minutes to go, Portland regained their two goal lead, making it 3-1. But the Rockets weren’t fazed as Cristall took advantage of a Winterhawks mistake and found the back of the net with 3:14 left to go in the game, making it 3-2.

Forward Nolan Flamand also played the good guy as he scored his third goal of the season with five seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

And in overtime, Cristall completed a three point night by scoring the game-winning goal on a breakaway off of a Portland missed shot.

Andrew Cristall to complete the comeback?!?! YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT!@Kelowna_Rockets pic.twitter.com/XPg9nJRQTW — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 29, 2022

The goal was his team-leading ninth of the season. He’s second in the WHL in goals scored and fourth in points (18). Last night was also the 17-year-old’s 11th career multi-goal game and 29th career multi-point game in his 86th career WHL game.

Despite the win, there was no change for the team in the Western Conference standings last night. The Rockets (4-6-1) sit in eighth while Portland sits in second (7-1-1). After starting 7-0-0, Portland has lost two games in a row.

The two teams will do it all again on Saturday night (Oct. 29). Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

