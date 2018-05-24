Men’s doubles tennis champions Ben Johnson (left) and Antonio Braz (middle) and Leah Crampton, took second place in Ladies singles winner. - Credit: Contributed

Lake Country tennis players earn top spots in the latest tournament

Ben Johnson and Antonio Braz won the Men’s B Class doubles last weekend

The Lake Country tennis club is continuing its run of outstanding results.

Many of the best players from throughout the Okanagan Valley took part in the Lakeview Heights Open Tennis Tournament in West Kelowna this past weekend May 19 -21, according to the club’s news release.

Leading the Lake Country charge was Ben Johnson and Antonio Braz who won the Men’s B Class doubles. Both players were happy with their surprising win. Second place went to the Kelowna team, John Beck and Bryan Lakusta.

Dave Van Trump and Dave Michiel took first in Class Men’s doubles. Second place went to Chris Grieve and Scott McFarlane.

In Men’s A singles the winner was Mike Knights edging out Justin Burgess. In Men’s “B” singles the winner was Kalvin Burgess narrowly surpassing Coach Willie Jung of Calgary. Antonio Braz of Lake Country scored another great result winning the Men’s B class singles consolation division over young Turner Simpson of Kelowna.

In Ladies A singles, Kelowna’s Haruna Kinoshita took first. In Ladies B singles Leah Crampton of the Lake Country tennis club scored a great result with second place. First place went to seasoned tennis veteran Evelina Zanolto, the news release said.


