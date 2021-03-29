Lake Country skaters sparkle

Winfield Skating Club members Simone Buchholz, from left, Rosalyn Smith and Calta Rigby competed in the virtual Okanagan Region Figure Skating championships. (Joanne Johnson photo)

Three skaters from the Winfield Skating Club recently participated in the Okanagan Region Figure Skating Competition.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event was held virtually. Skaters were filmed at their home arenas, and on March 19 and 20, the competition was live-streamed.

Simone Buchholz and Calta Rigby competed in the Star 3 over 13 event with Buchholz winning silver and Rigby taking bronze.

Rosalyn Smith skated in the Star 4 U13 division, earning seventh place.

The club congratulates the trio on their excellent performances.

The Winfield Skating Club is currently gearing up for its spring skating session, which starts Monday, March 29. New this year is a spring CanSkate session.

Registration is open online at winfieldskatingclub.com.

Figure SkatingLocal Sports