Lace up the skates: Kelowna Rockets announce training camp roster

Forward Andrew Cristall and defenceman Caden Price will be at Rockets training camp starting on Sept. 4 (Steve Dunsmoor/Submitted)

Hockey is right around the corner and the Kelowna Rockets have announced their training camp roster.

While the team’s rookie camp started on Thursday (Sept. 1), the main camp begins on Sunday, Sept. 4, and now we know who’s attending camp.

The roster features 56 skaters; 31 forwards, 18 defenceman, and seven goaltenders. Included on the roster are Andrew Cristall and Caden Price, who just won gold with head coach Kris Mallette for Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Though forward Colton Dach (Chicago Blackhawks) and goaltender Talyn Boyko (New York Rangers) will be at Kelowna’s camp right away, they’ll be will be heading to their respective NHL team’s training camp when they begin.

The full roster is available here.

Over the course of camp, Kelowna will play five preseason games. First, a home-and-home series with the Kamloops Blazers on Sept. 9 (away) and 10 (home), and then against the Vancouver Giants on Sept. 16 (home) and 17 (away). In the middle of those, they will host the Victoria Royals on Sept. 13.

The team has just 20 days to cut the roster down for opening night which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 24, when they welcome the Portland Winterhawks to Prospera Place.

For tickets and more information, visit the Rockets’ website.

