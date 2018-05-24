Ben Peters of the Kelowna Owls on his way to scoring a try against the OKM Huskies in the Okanagan Valley high school AAA boys rugby final Wednesday afternoon at KSS. -Image: Douglas Farrow

KSS Owls regain valley rugby title

Kelowna defeats OKM to qualify for AAA provincials for the ninth time in 10 years

The Okanagan Mission Huskies put up a fight, but in the end the Kelowna Owls are back on top in Okanagan Valley boys’ rugby.

On a blistering, hot afternoon Wednesday at KSS, the Owls downed the Huskies 43-21 to capture their ninth valley crown in the last 10 years.

“The conditions were tough, the heat was brutal,” said Owls’ coach Dave Marfleet. “OKM played really well, it was a pretty even contest in the first half, but we managed to pull away in the second. It was a well-played game on both sides.”

The Owls were unseated as Okanagan champs last year by the Pen Hi Lakers. Marfleet

“We’ve been pretty stable through the years, pretty used to winning, so that loss last year hit us pretty hard,” said Marfleet. “I’m happy for our Grade 12s who played last year and missed out winning the championship.”

With the victory, the KSS squad will head to Abbotsford next week for the B.C. Secondary Schools Rugby Union boys AAA championship tournament.

The Owls will be one of eight teams to compete in the tier 2 division, from May 30 to June 2.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Stanley Cup final prediction

Just Posted

Interior Health launches water advisory map

Unique program to connect residents to drinking water advisories

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

Talent-laden Giants roll to May Days title

Featuring six members of Canada’s national team, South Hill wins annual fastball tourney

Kelowna club skaters strong in Super Series opener

Kelowna Skating Club wins its share of medals at Victoria competition.

With the sale of its building, Kelowna’s Christian Science Reading Room turns the page

After 85 years in the same location, the CSRR is looking for new digs

SilverStar reaches new heights with gondola

Vernon ski resort installing new feature, with opening date set for July 7

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Perfect mosquito storm brewing in Okanagan

With high temperatures and increased water levels, mosquito rates are on the rise.

Vancouver, Squamish pipeline challenges dismissed by court in B.C.

Justice Christopher Grauer ruled the province’s decision to issue the certificate was reasonable

Early learning programs for Indigenous kids get $30M boost

B.C. government to help expand Aboriginal Head Start Association programs with three-year funding

Ferry sailing cancelled after ship’s second officer falls ill

Coastal Inspiration’s 8:15 p.m. sailing to Nanaimo on Tuesday cancelled, passengers to be compensated

B.C. man recounts intense rescue of couple caught in mudslide

Something told Dan Anderson to go back to the scene of a major mudslide on the long weekend.

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

Most Read