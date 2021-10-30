Kicker Camacho misses 3 late field goals as B.C. Lions fall 31-29 in OT to Argos

B.C. Lions wide receiver Bryan Burnham (16) makes a touchdown catch as he his defended by Toronto Argonauts defensive back Jalen Collins (7) during first half CFL action in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Rookie Dion Pellerin’s two-point convert earned the Toronto Argonauts a stirring 31-29 overtime win over the visiting B.C. Lions on Saturday afternoon.

The first-year running back hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s pass after Antonio Pipkin’s one-yard TD run. The score came after B.C.’s Marcus Sayles was flagged for pass interference in the endzone.

The Lions countered with Michael Reilly’s 32-yard TD strike to Jacob Scarfone but Reilly’s two-point conversion attempt to Shaq Johnson fell incomplete. The win clinched Toronto (7-4) an East Division berth.

B.C. (4-7) suffered a fifth straight loss after kicker Jimmy Camacho missed three field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter. The Lions went to overtime after Camacho’s 37-yard boot to win the game instead went for the single on the final play of regulation.

Camacho’s 49-yard try with 53 seconds remaining was tipped by Toronto’s Dexter McCoil Sr. Camacho also missed from 37 yards out at 9:51, the ensuing single cutting Toronto’s lead to 23-22.

Toronto remained unbeaten at home (5-0), delighting the announced BMO Field gathering of 9,011 on an overcast, cool afternoon. The Argos improved to 5-2 under starter Bethel-Thompson, who was 23-of-37 for just 155 yards with a TD and interception.

Reilly was 20-of-38 passing for three TD passes and an interception.

It was the first of two straight road games in Ontario for the Lions. They’ll visit Hamilton next Friday before finishing their regular season hosting Calgary and Edmonton.

DaVaris Daniels scored Toronto’s touchdown. Boris Bede booted five field goals, a convert and single.

Obum Gwacham, Bryan Burnham and Dominique Rhymes scored B.C.’s touchdowns. Camacho added the converts.

Bede’s fifth field goal of the game, this one from 22 yards out at 3:12, gave Toronto a 23-21 lead. Gwacham staked B.C. to a 21-20 advantage at 12:56 of the third with a 33-yard interception return TD.

Bede’s 50-yard field goal at 9:33 put Toronto ahead 20-14. It came after his 52-yard punt single at 3:47.

Two late Bede field goals staked Toronto to a 16-14 half-time lead. Bede connected from 52 yards out at 14:52 of the second to give the Argos their two-point advantage after hitting a 15-yard boot at 13:39.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers blast B.C. Lions 45-0 for 8th straight CFL win

Toronto settled for Bede’s chip shot following a strong defensive stand from B.C. as the Argos had the ball first and goal from the Lions’ four-yard line.

Reilly put B.C. ahead 14-10 with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rhymes at 8:33 of the second. The Lions were aided by three Toronto penalties for 35 yards on their possession.

Reilly pulled B.C. to within 10-7 at 13:55 of the first with a 32-yard TD pass to Burnham, culminating a four-play, 90-yard scoring drive.

Bethel-Thompson found Daniels on a 14-yard TD strike at 11:40 to put Toronto ahead 10-0 to cap a nine-play, 83-yard march. Bede’s 29-yard field goal at 5:09 opened the scoring, set up by Jeff Richards’ 38-yard interception return to the B.C. 21-yard line.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC LionsCFLFootball