Competitor Stacy Weaver catches her breath following her effort at the third annual North Okanagan Kettlebell Open/Canadian Championship event Saturday, May 22, at Armstong’s Swanson Mountain Fitness. (Photo submitted)

Competitor Stacy Weaver catches her breath following her effort at the third annual North Okanagan Kettlebell Open/Canadian Championship event Saturday, May 22, at Armstong’s Swanson Mountain Fitness. (Photo submitted)

Kettlebell ringing in popularity at Armstrong gym

Swanson Mountain Fitness hosts third North Okanagan Open, which also serves as Canadian championships

The word ‘Pain’ is ingrained on the back of her weight belt.

While it’s also the first four letters of her last name, it’s a reminder to Armstrong’s Swanson Mountain Fitness co-owner Lorraine Painchaud to bring the pain all day when she’s competing in kettlebell competitions.

Looking like a teapot without the spout (hence the name), a kettlebell is a type of dumbbell or free weight that is round with a flat base and an arched handle. Painchaud and gym business partner Todd Schweb, of Armstrong, were among the 70 competitors from around the world in the third annual North Okanagan Kettlebell Open held at Swanson Mountain Fitness on the May long weekend.

The event also served as the Canadian kettlebell championships.

“I started doing it because I saw Todd doing it and I thought I’d be able to do it because I thought I was strong but I had my butt handed to me by eight-kilogram bells and I thought, ‘This is dumb,’” laughed Painchaud, called “Lorraine No Gain” by Schweb. “When Todd got the gym, and the first year we decided to host (North Okanagan Open), I thought I could compete, too. I’ve only been serious since we got the gym.

“This is my third year of competing. I can’t imagine not ever lifting bells. It’s terrible and it’s awesome.”

Kettlebells can be swung, thrown, juggled, pressed, held, moved and manipulated in hundreds of ways. They are a highly efficient way to lose weight, tone your body, increase your cardiovascular fitness and strength and maintain joint health, mobility and flexibility.

At the North Okanagan Kettlebell Open, the 70 lifters completed 120 different lifts, some doing more than one.

Competitors were able to do live videos of them competing in their hometowns. Painchaud and Schweb spent nearly a week perusing the videos as judges.

The goal for a kettlebell lifter is to go 10 minutes.

“You can put the bells down early and have your reps counted up. It’s an endurance strength-based lift,” said Schweb, who owns a logging company away from the gym business. “When you’re first starting out, you do shorter segments of time and use lighter bells, but there are certain bell weights that we get to that you’ll be calledamateur or pro.”

On the world kettlebell scene, 16 kilogram bells are considered amateur for women and 24 kg is considered pro. For men, 24 kilos is amateur and 32 kg is pro.

The North Okanagan event featured one professional woman and two pro men.

In 2019, the U.S. military took part and did its lifting via video in Iraq.

Kettlebell is an old Russian sport that has been around for centuries.

Schweb has been involved in it for years. He has represented Canada at three World Championships in Korea, Latvia and Ireland, winning a gold, silver and two bronze medals.

“I got into it because the gym I was working out at the time had kettlebells,” said Schweb.

“I started lifting, then started watching YouTube videos then connected with my coach, Charlie Fornelli, of Penticton, who is one of the best male lifters in Canada. I started hitting local competitions and some in the U.S.”

If nothing else over the past year, the pandemic has helped kettlebell grow in popularity.

“It’s the ultimate social distancing sport,” said Painchaud.

“You can do it anywhere with just two bells.”

If you want to learn more about kettlebell, there is a Facebook page called Kettlebell Sport Hangout, or you can visit Painchaud or Schweb at the Armstrong gym which also offers yoga, personal training and strength training.

Local Sports

 

Three-time Team Canada member and gym co-owner Todd Schweb of Armstrong completes a lift at the third annual North Okanagan Kettlebell Open/Canadian Championship event Saturday, May 22, at Armstong’s Swanson Mountain Fitness. (Photo submitted)

Three-time Team Canada member and gym co-owner Todd Schweb of Armstrong completes a lift at the third annual North Okanagan Kettlebell Open/Canadian Championship event Saturday, May 22, at Armstong’s Swanson Mountain Fitness. (Photo submitted)

Competitor and gym co-owner Lorraine Painchaud completes a lift at the third annual North Okanagan Kettlebell Open/Canadian Championship event Saturday, May 22, at Armstong’s Swanson Mountain Fitness. (Photo submitted)

Competitor and gym co-owner Lorraine Painchaud completes a lift at the third annual North Okanagan Kettlebell Open/Canadian Championship event Saturday, May 22, at Armstong’s Swanson Mountain Fitness. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

Just Posted

Police, fire and ambulance responded to a pedestrian struck June 2, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Witnesses sought after woman hit by pickup truck in Vernon

Police continue to investigate situation that sends woman to hospital with serious injuries

The administrative headquarters for the Central Okanagan Public Schools. (File photo)
Westside secondary FI students face move to overcrowded school

Further public consultation sought for switch from KSS to Mount Boucherie Secondary.

Alex Van Bruksvoort will join the North Westside fire team as a paid-on-call fire chief June 14, 2021.(Contributed)
North Westside gets new paid-on-call Fire Chief

Vernon area resident Alex Van Bruksvoort, an experienced firefighting professional, joins the team on June 14

Competitor and gym co-owner Lorraine Painchaud completes a lift at the third annual North Okanagan Kettlebell Open/Canadian Championship event Saturday, May 22, at Armstong’s Swanson Mountain Fitness. (Contributed)
Kettlebell ringing in popularity at Armstrong gym

Swanson Mountain Fitness hosts third North Okanagan Open, which also serves as Canadian championships

Pick up a pair of Dreamers and Schemers knee-high boot socks for the horse-lover on your list. Stop by Victoria Saddlery on Dec. 5 for a chance to win big prizes!
TAYLOR: The purpose of symbolic acts

‘A protest sign… does no good in a corner of the basement,’ Faith and Life columnist says

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

An Okanagan Lake access point along Tronson Road in Vernon in May 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon set new record-highs for June 2

Tuesday’s high of 36.2 C in Kelowna shattered 2007’s same-day record high of 34.5 C

Brenda Wilson shares a song at the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls hearings in Smithers. (Chris Gareau photo)
2 years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan

Funding for support services for survivors and family members identified as the first immediate step

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People sing and drum outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Identifying children’s remains at B.C. residential school stalled by lack of records

Expert: response from politicians, church officials that Kamloops discovery is “shocking” rings hollow

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.(Black Press Media File Photo)
Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn

His Tuesday arrest followed his release from custody on Monday after a mental health evaluation

Montreal Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Blake Wheeler (26) and Derek Forbort (24) defend during first-period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

NHL playoffs: Evans takes big hit from Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele

215 orange ribbons were tied to a B.C. school’s fence to honour the 215 children found dead at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Deb Meissner/Black Press)
Penticton Indian Band grateful for outpouring of support after ‘sickening’ Kamloops discovery

The band is accepting donations towards an eternal flame for the Residential School Survivors Memorial

Most Read