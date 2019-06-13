WHL commissioner Ron Robinson visits Kelowna for the 2019 WHL Annual General Meeting to discuss league changes, the 2020 Memorial Cup and more. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Kelowna’s 2020 Memorial Cup hot topic at WHL annual meeting

WHL commissioner Ron Robison was in Kelowna discussing league operations in and out of Kelowna

There hasn’t been much of an off-season for the Kelowna Rockets.

With the WHL draft, off-season moves, preparation for the 2020 Memorial Cup and the pending NHL draft, the beloved Kelowna hockey franchise has been non-stop preparing to bring back the best and most exciting year of hockey since 2004.

The WHL annual general meeting was held in Kelowna over the week. Commissioner Ron Robison joined WHL team owners to discuss possible league changes, problems and the fan experience for the upcoming season.

The 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna was a popular topic.

“It seems like just yesterday we had one of the most fabulous experiences anyone could ever ask for (in Kelowna) in 2004, which really set the new standard for the Memorial Cup,” said Robison.

“We’re extremely excited about the fact the Memorial Cup is returning to Kelowna. There’s no question that (the Rockets) will be a strong and competitive host.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets announce Memorial Cup incentives for season tickets holders

Robison addressed the minor changes to the WHL this upcoming season with the Swift Current Broncos switching divisions, and how the league is looking to increase the entertainment value for fans.

The Memorial Cup returning to Kelowna will look to improve the hockey experience for fans across the Okanagan and be a competitive tournament for the players competing, as they look to win the illustrious title and impress as they move into pro leagues like the NHL.

READ MORE: Okanagan FC defend home turf with last minute goal

With the NHL entry draft on June 21 expected to have large amounts of WHL players picked, Robinson said it could be one of the strongest WHL drafts.

“Based on reports going into the draft, our players are highly rated, there’s a couple of Kelowna Rockets on that list of course, and we’re excited about the results of this year’s NHL draft,” Robinson said.

READ MORE: Pre-season set for Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets return to action for the WHL pre-season starting Aug. 30.

