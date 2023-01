Gracie Graham and Team Canada will play in the finals on Sunday

Gracie Graham (right) has two points in four games as Canada is undefeated at the U18 women’s world championships in Sweden. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Kelowna’s Gracie Graham is off to the finals at the U18 Women’s World Hockey Championships.

Graham and Hockey Canada team beat Finland 3-2 in overtime in the semi-finals, clinching their spot the finals. In the game, Graham didn’t factor in the score sheet. She has two points in four games in the tournament.

Canada will face Sweden in the gold medal game on Sunday in Östersund, Sweden.

READ MORE: The Peach Boys: West Kelowna Warriors extend winning streak to three games

READ MORE: Missing key players shows as Kelowna Rockets fall in Victoria

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadahockeyIIHF world junior hockey