Kelowna United U18 boys were one of many teams who saw success over Easter weekend. Photo: Birgitta Cangiano

Kelowna United teams relish in succesful weekend

Three local teams placed on the podium at various Easter weekend tournaments

Multiple Kelowna United soccer teams are coming off impressive wins during various Easter weekend soccer tournaments. The local soccer season has started back up, and Kelowna teams are off to a great start.

The U18 men’s club won the “metro pool” at the SX College Showcase tournament in Surrey. The tournament is billed as one of the largest soccer showcases in Western Canada featuring top teams and college scouts from Canada and the U.S.

Kelowna earned three wins and one tie in the four-game showcase.

At the Okanagan Icebreaker Tournament, two Kelowna teams earned podium finishes against some of the best teams throughout the Okanagan.

The U13 boy’s club won silver after coming just short in the gold medal game to another local club, Okanagan FC.

In the U16 division tournament, Kelowna United’s U15 girl’s crew fought in an older division to take home third place.

Kelowna United’s U12 boy’s team competed hard at the Ice Breaker Tournament in Lake Country. It was a good start for the young players as the season kicks off.

