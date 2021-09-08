Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets reveal 2021-22 training camp roster

The training camp roster consists of 38 players, with on-ice sessions starting Sept. 8

The Kelowna Rockets have released the club’s 2021-22 training camp roster.

The training camp roster consists of 38 players, with on-ice sessions starting Sept. 8. The camp is closed off to the public, and it starts on Tuesday (Sept. 7) and runs until Sept. 12.

Goaltenders:

  • Nicholas Cristiano
  • Justin Dueck
  • Alex Scheiwiller
  • Cole Schwebius
  • Cole Tisdale

Defencemen:

  • John Babcock
  • Elias Carmichael
  • Jackson DeSouza
  • Logan Dochuk
  • Noah Dorey
  • Tyson Feist
  • Wyatt Homeniuk
  • Will Irvine
  • Jake Lee
  • Jace Moffatt
  • Caden Price
  • Jackson Romeril
  • Jackson Smith

Forwards:

  • Scott Cousins
  • Andrew Cristall
  • Ethan Ernst
  • Nolan Flamand
  • Max Graham
  • Rilen Kovacevic
  • Grady Lenton
  • Mark Liwiski
  • Turner McMillen
  • Will Munro
  • Ethan Neutens
  • Pavel Novak
  • Marcus Pacheco
  • Jake Poole
  • Steel Quiring
  • Max Sanford
  • Gabriel Szturc
  • Dylan Wightman
  • Hayden Wilm
  • Trevor Wong

The Rockets’ regular season begins on Oct. 2, where they play the Everett Silvertips at home. Information regarding tickets for the season is available here. Their preseason begins on Sept. 15 in Vancouver, before hosting the Victoria Royals on Sept. 17.

Kelowna’s Prospera Place arena will require all guests, staff and employees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 if they wish to attend events hosted at the arena, which includes Kelowna Rockets games.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
