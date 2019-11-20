Kelowna’s Alex Swetlikoff battles against a pair of Victoria Royals defenders at Prospera Place. (Photo:Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Kelowna Rockets ready for Royals revisit

Kelowna takes the ice against Victoria Wednesday

For the second time in two weeks, the Kelowna Rockets will host the Victoria Royals.

Kelowna lost a 6-3 battle to Victoria two weeks ago and have since dropped three of their last four games. On Wednesday night, the Rockets will look to maintain the momentum they built in last weekend’s 4-3 win over Kamloops. In yet another pivotal division battle, Kelowna will strive to continue the winning ways.

“Anytime you face a B.C. Division team those are huge games for us and for the two points,” said Swetlikoff, who scored the game winner against the Blazers on Nov.16.

“I think we need to keep building off of last game. We’re the best when we stay out of the penalty box and are playing teams five on five. When we get our fore-check going and have a good neutral zone, I think we’re successful.”

The race in the B.C. division is as tight as any in the Western Hockey League. Kelowna holds third place and sits six points behind first-place Kamloops and two points behind second-place Vancouver.

Victoria is nipping right at the heels of the Rockets with being only a point behind in the standings.

Kelowna will need to separate themselves with wins against divisional opponents with six more games scheduled between the two clubs during the rest of the season.

In his last six games, Swetlikoff has five points and hopes to continue playing well for his team.

“I’ve been a little more hungrier, I’ve been shooting more and going to the net,” he said.

“I think I’ve been more physical and that’s gotten me into the game more and made me better prepared.”

Action starts Wednesday night at Prospera Place at 7:05 p.m.

