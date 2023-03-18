The Kelowna Rockets fell 5-2 to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night at the Sandman Centre. (Allan Douglas)

The Kelowna Rockets fell 5-2 to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night at the Sandman Centre. (Allan Douglas)

Kelowna Rockets’ Boyko makes 54 saves on loss to Kamloops

The teams play again on Saturday night in Kelowna

It was a busy night in the Kelowna Rockets end of the ice as they lost 5-2 to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night.

In the penultimate matchup of the season between these two teams, the Blazers peppered 59 shots on Rockets goaltender Tayln Boyko.

After Kamloops went up 1-0 3:18 into the game, the Rockets stormed back just 86 seconds later when Grady Lenton put a rebound home for his fourth goal of the season.

The Rockets found themselves down 3-1 after the first period as the Blazers scored two goals in 2:22 from Emmitt Finnie and Logan Stankoven in his return to the Kamloops lineup.

The second period was the busiest for Boyko as Kamloops fired 29 shots in the period. Boyko held his ground until the final minute of the period when Dylan Sydor scored to make it 4-1 Kamloops.

In the third, the Rockets were able to find the back of the net again when Dylan Wightman scored his 14th goal of the season on the powerplay.

But late in the frame, the Blazers would add an empty-netter on their 60th shot of the game to make it 5-2.

Despite the loss, Boyko’s 54 saves in a game was a career-high.

The two teams will do it all again on Friday night as they finish their regular season series in Kelowna at Prospera Place. It should be a fun one as it’s Nickelodeon Night for the Children’s Miracle Network where the Rockets will be wearing speciality Spongebob Squarepants jerseys.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

READ MORE: World Baseball Classic comes to a close for 3 former Kelowna Falcons

READ MORE: WHL player from West Kelowna suspended for remainder of regular season

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsLocal SportsOkanaganWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton takes the lead in KIJHL conference final
Next story
Vernon Vipers walk over Trail

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rockets fell 5-2 to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night at the Sandman Centre. (Allan Douglas)
Kelowna Rockets’ Boyko makes 54 saves on loss to Kamloops

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Brand new bright coffee on a sunny day in Kelowna

Photo of Neil Wong from 2012 Kelowna Capital News article titled ‘Kelowna Secondary School opening doors for music students’. (Kolby Zinger-Harris/Contributed)
Kelowna music teacher and worship leader maintains innocence in trial for sex assault of child

Lakeshore Road (highlighted in yellow) will be closed for several weeks between Lanfranco Road and Richter Street for construction work. (Photo/Google Maps)
Road closure for Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood

Pop-up banner image