Luke Schenn appeared in 189 WHL regular-season games all with the Rockets over three seasons (2005-08), collecting 68 points (12G, 56A) and 323 penalty minutes.

Kelowna Rockets alumni Luke Schenn wins Stanley Cup

Schenn is the fifth Rocket alumni in history to hoist the trophy

Luke Schenn became the fifth-ever Kelowna Rocket alumni member to hoist the Stanley Cup on Monday night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman helped defeated Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars 2-0 in game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to capture their second championship in franchise history.

Schenn joined the Lightning as a free agent last summer, playing in 25-regular season games as well as 11 games in the playoffs where he collected a pair of assists.

Drafted 20th overall by the Rockets in the first round of the 2004 WHL Bantam Draft, Schenn went on to appear in 189 WHL regular-season games all with the Rockets over three seasons, collecting 68 points (12G, 56A) and 323 penalty minutes.

Schenn became the highest NHL draft pick in Rockets history when the Toronto Maple Leafs traded up to selected the Saskatoon, Sask. product 5th overall at the 2008 NHL Draft.

Scott Parker (2001), Travis Moen (2007), Duncan Keith (2010, 2013, 2015), Madison Bowey (2018) and now Schenn (2020) have all won the Stanley Cup.

READ MORE: Lightning strike: Tampa Bay blanks Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Rocket Leon Draisaitl named NHL’s best

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

NHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lightning strike: Tampa Bay blanks Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup

Just Posted

Netflix star Francesca Farago seen hanging in the Okanagan

Farago got her big break as a reality TV star in Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020

Fire at Lavington pellet plant

Smoke fills valley as crews respond

BC Libertarian Party announces Kelowna-Lake Country candidate

After representing the party in the 2018 by-election, Kyle Geronazzo is again on the ballet

BC NDP nominate Spring Hawes as Kelowna West candidate

Hawes will be running against Ben Stewart the incumbent BC Liberal

Morning Start: Canada Has a Completely Indoor Town

Your morning start for Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

B.C. VOTES 2020: Greens join North Okanagan race

Keli Westgate throws her ‘compost lady’ hat in the ring

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Horgan frustrated as Transport Canada mandate for BC Ferry riders returns

Transport Canada reinstates rule that bans passengers from lower decks

Kelowna Rockets alumni Luke Schenn wins Stanley Cup

Schenn is the fifth Rocket alumni in history to hoist the trophy

Reincarnation, baby! Music-making B.C. couple celebrate ‘miracle’ pregnancy

‘I (said) to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated,’ Elise Estrada says

Most Read