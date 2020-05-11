Kelowna’s Kyle Topping warms up on the ice against the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place on January 26. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Kelowna Rockets alum Kyle Topping signs with San Jose Barracuda

Topping suited up for 226 regular-season games over his WHL career, collecting 196 points

Kelowna Rockets fan favorite Kyle Topping has signed with the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda.

“Kyle is playmaking two-way centerman with a high hockey IQ and we’re excited for him to join the organization,” said San Jose’s general manager Joe Will in the Barracuda’s release.

The 20-year-old’s final season with the Rockets was sadly cut short due to COVID-19. In 33 games played he registered 12 goals and 21 assists, adding 14 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 33 games with the Rockets.

The Rockets drafted the Salt Spring, BC product during the 11th round (No. 220) at the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

He suited up for 226 regular-season games over his WHL career, collecting 196 points (71G, 125A) and 177 penalty minutes.

He attended the Sharks Development Camp in 2018.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets alum Conner McDonald commits to UBC

READ MORE: B.C. Premier Horgan reaches out to NHL to offer place to play if hockey returns

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early

Just Posted

Southern Interior charities to receive PPE from United Way

The items were donated to United Way through various channels

Possible thunderstorm forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers for the week of May 11

Kelowna Rockets alum Kyle Topping signs with San Jose Barracuda

Topping suited up for 226 regular-season games over his WHL career, collecting 196 points

ZipZone Peachland gearing up for May 16 opening

The park’s opening was originally planned for April 11

COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna agricultural business declared over

A total of 23 people tested positive for the virus at Bylands Nurseries

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

Summerland Fall Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

Organizers had earlier hoped to postpone date of agricultural celebration

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recruit brings enthusiasm

Nelly joins the force as a police service dog, hailing from Innisfail, Alta.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Summerland Chamber welcomes provincial plans to reopen B.C. economy

Chamber president says premier’s announcement on May 6 is welcome news

South Okanagan man wins $377k jackpot in online poker match

Penticton’s Chaudhary Irshad scored the biggest poker win of his life

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Most Read