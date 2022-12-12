Kelowna Rocket headed to Czechia camp

A Kelowna Rockets forward once again has the chance to represent his country on the international stage.

Gabriel Szturc has been invited to the Team Czechia camp in advance of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, which kicks off on Boxing Day in Halifax.

Szturc last threw on the Czechia sweater this past summer in the COVID-delayed 2022 World Juniors, where his team fell 3-1 to Sweden in the bronze medal game.

The 19-year-old’s second season in the WHL has been nothing short of spectacular, trailing just Andrew Cristall for the team lead in scoring, posting 37 points so far in 26 games.

The camp invite means that Szturc will not be available for the final three Rockets games before the holiday break, all of which will be out-of-province in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

