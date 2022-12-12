(Steve Dunsmoor/Twitter)

(Steve Dunsmoor/Twitter)

Kelowna Rocket headed to Czechia camp

Szturc sits second in team scoring

A Kelowna Rockets forward once again has the chance to represent his country on the international stage.

Gabriel Szturc has been invited to the Team Czechia camp in advance of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, which kicks off on Boxing Day in Halifax.

Szturc last threw on the Czechia sweater this past summer in the COVID-delayed 2022 World Juniors, where his team fell 3-1 to Sweden in the bronze medal game.

The 19-year-old’s second season in the WHL has been nothing short of spectacular, trailing just Andrew Cristall for the team lead in scoring, posting 37 points so far in 26 games.

The camp invite means that Szturc will not be available for the final three Rockets games before the holiday break, all of which will be out-of-province in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs stun North Okanagan Knights with late goal

READ MORE: Teddies were tossed but the Kelowna Rockets fall to Victoria

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownahockeyjunior hockeyKelowna RocketsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Ageless B.C. Lions kicker Sean Whyte enjoys brilliant 2022 CFL season
Next story
Sedins behind the bench for Langley-based CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rockets’ Colton Dach has been named the National World Junior Team. (Photo - Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)
Kelowna Rockets Dach to debut at World Juniors

(Interior Health/Twitter)
Interior Health warns of Ivermectin pamphlets distributed in Kelowna

(Steve Dunsmoor/Twitter)
Kelowna Rocket headed to Czechia camp

350 Bakehouse Cafe in Kelowna took to Facebook to express frustration over recent break-ins. (350 Bakehouse Cafe/Facebook)
Kelowna bakery fed up with small business break-ins

Pop-up banner image