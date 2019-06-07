Kelowna’s Train Station Pub is one of the many local restaurants experiencing a hike in business thanks to the success of the Toronto Raptors. (Contributed)

Kelowna restaurants feeling surge courtesy of Raptors’ success

Local restaurants, pubs and bars are benefitting from the team’s finals run

The Toronto Raptors run to the NBA finals is being felt in Kelowna.

Sports bars, restaurants, pubs and lounges have been feeling the heat in business since the playoffs started, but it has picked up even more since the team has made it to the finals.

“It’s doubled in size,” said manager Jill Roy, at The Train Station Pub.

“People come in as early as 4:30 p.m. before the game and stay well after the game. It has definitely picked up (since the finals started) and we’ve filled the entire place for games.”

READ MORE: Comic headliners join Kelowna Comedy Festival

Even the popular downtown locations, that are starting to feel the heat from summer business, have seen a larger increase due to the games. Where hockey and baseball have been the usual draw to pubs for fans, the Raptors’ run is breaking boundaries.

“It’s been building game by game, and we’ve never had that for basketball,” said Kelly O’Bryan’s manager Rich Willis.

“Game three had a private party on the rooftop which took up all the TVs for the game. People are calling and making reservations to make sure they can get a seat, and that they can watch the game.”

The Raptors’ run has added to the rush of fans using the ‘WeTheNorth’ hashtag on their social media and tagging their local watering-holes as the place where west coast fans can watch Canada’s team.

Glenn Smith, manager at Kelowna’s Canadian Brewhouse & Grill, said that the restaurant was at capacity for the Raptors’ game three win over the Golden State Warriors.

“Definitely been busier. We’re packed for all the Raptors games. We’ve given away three jerseys, and we’re giving away a fourth at the final game,” Smith said.

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons pick up first loss of 2019 season

Other Kelowna hot spots during the finals have been Dakoda’s Sports Bar, XChange Kelowna and Earls.

Game four of the finals is tonight.

Previous story
Okanagan FC grab first ever win in Pacific Coast Soccer League

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

Gerding: First-hand impact of D-Day fading with time

“June 6, 1944, was a crucial turning point in the Second World War.”

March to Close All Slaughterhouses in Kelowna this weekend

The demonstration takes place for the second year in a row this Saturday.

Kelowna’s Mission Creek gets $130,000 expansion

A new 600 metre paved trail and improvements should be complete by the end of July

UBC Okanagan’s top student takes reseach to new heights

Ryan Hoiland won the univeristy’s Governor General’s Gold Medal

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

‘Ms. Fire Alarm’ sought after by Okanagan RCMP

South Okanagan-Similkameen Crime Stoppers are looking for a pair of alleged thieves

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Economists on average had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month

South Okanagan mom on the road to recovery following stem cell treatment

Emma Alcott, 23, is home five weeks early after treatment for stage four Hodgkin lymphoma

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Most Read