Kelowna recreational sports to return this summer

The sound of fans cheering and teams competing will slowly start to return to sportsfields in Kelowna this summer.

Several local sports clubs and adult leagues will restart next month, with registration for City sports leagues now open for select summer sports, in addition to sportsfield and arena bookings now being considered for dates as early as July 1.

“Local sports organizations are required to develop ‘Return to Sport’ plans for a safe, socially-distanced summer season,” said Doug Nicholas, sport and event manager.

“Player and staff safety are a top priority and sport plans will need to align with provincial and facility guidelines.”

The return of some outdoor sports activities is in accordance with B.C.’s Restart Plan. At the request of the Province, viaSport has led the creation of Return to Sport Guidelines on how to resume sport while operating safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those interested in learning more about a return to sports in B.C. can join in on a virtual town hall hosted by PacificSport Okanagan on Tuesday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

More information about facility booking is available online. Historical bookings made prior to the shutdown in March will be honoured where possible and any new bookings will be considered based on availability.

