Kelowna karate stars bring home 24 medals from B.C. championships

Thirteen athletes from Kelowna Karate and Fitness performed strong at the provincials last weekend

Kelowna’s karate keeners are returning from an impressive showing at the B.C. championships last weekend.

At the JKA Provincial Karate Championships, 13 karatekas from Kelowna Karate and Fitness took home nearly 25 medals from the tournament, as well as Kelowna sensei Paul Atkin leading the charge being co-awarded the Sakurai Shihan Award and winning two silver medals in the men’s black belt division.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets ready for Royals revisit

At the B.C. championships, which were held in Chilliwack, B.C., the Okanagan martial artists were awarded 12 gold medals, seven silver medals and five bronze medals.

The 13 winners from Kelowna Karate and Fitness include:

  • Tyson Craff — two gold medals (kata, kumite)
  • Shaila Thompson — two gold medals (kata, kumite)
  • Cayden Adlem — two gold medals (kata, kumite)
  • Geordie Adlem — one gold medal (kata), one silver medal (kumite)
  • Tyrel Ribalkin Heredia — one gold medal (kata), one silver medal (kumite), one team silver medal (kumite)
  • Kaela Linsdell — one gold medal (kata), one silver (kumite)
  • Liam Friesen — one gold medal (kata), one bronze medal (kumite)
  • Giovanni Rivera — one gold (kumite), one bronze medal (kata)
  • Yuma Nakamura — one gold medal (kata)
  • Jake Hooson — one silver (kata), one bronze medal (kumite)
  • Franklin Liu — one silver (kata) one bronze medal (kumite)
  • Sebastian Schell — one bronze medal (kumite)

READ MORE: Owls lead pack of Okanagan teams heading into B.C. volleyball championships

The Kelowna Karate and Fitness team will next compete at the JKA Fall Gasshuku this weekend.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Mike Babcock, promote Sheldon Keefe

Just Posted

City of Kelowna implements two new electric vehicle charging stations

EV drivers will now have four charging options across the city

Third Space Life Charity announces Jody Phil as executive director

Jody Pihl will succeed Allie Grey who served as the executive director for the past three years

Convicted child rapist loses sentence appeal in Kelowna

The man was sentenced to seven years in prison in December 2016

Kelowna Rockets ready for Royals revisit

Kelowna takes the ice against Victoria Wednesday

Okanagan Home Hardware centres raise $37,486 for breast cancer research

Donations made throughout October and were matched by Home Hardware

BC SPCA Kelowna holiday bake sale kicks off Nov. 7

Event will help to raise money for stray and neglected animals

Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

For the first nine months he cannot leave his home between 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. except for work

Kamloops RCMP seek driver who hit teenager, then drove away

The 13-year-old boy was in a crosswalk, crossing Seymour Street at Eighth Avenue

B.C. won’t appeal decision protecting ICBC court experts

Change to evidence rules next to save money, David Eby says

Representing himself, Okanagan inmate delays trial

Afshin Maleki Ighani trial adjourned until Nov. 21

Man steals poppy box from South Okanagan grocery store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying male in surveillance footage

1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

SilverStar to host last 2019 pride event in North America

Rebellious Unicorns partner with Vernon resort to expand from Big White

BC Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels set sail for B.C. from Romania

Two Island Class ferries to be in use by 2020

Most Read