Kelowna Karate and Fitness dominates dojo at Western Canadian Championships

Kelowna Karate and Fitness Owner and Head Instructor and adult male division winner Paul Atkin, junior female division winner Kaela Linsdell, and junior male division winner Tyson Cragg (left to right) won eight of the 34 gold medals the group of athletes brought home (Photo - Kelowna Karate and Fitness)

Athletics from Kelowna Karate and Fitness dominated the dojo at the Western Canadian Karate Championships in Chilliwack last weekend.

The club sent 30 competitors, who brought home a total of 55 medals (34 gold, nine silver, 12 bronze), the most medals in Western Canada.

“Remarkable results individually and collectively for the Kelowna Karate dojo, I couldn’t be more proud,” said Kelowna Karate and Fitness owner and head instructor Paul Atkin. “Not an easy task at this high level of competition to have so many athletes come home with these incredible accomplishments.”

Three of the athletes won the top competitor in their divisions for their efforts. In the adult male division, Atkin took home three gold medals. Tyson Cragg also won three gold medals in the male junior division while Kaela Linsdell won two gold medals in the female junior division.

Here’s the list of all the competitors what they won:

Paul Atkin- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite, Gold Team Kumite, Male Athlete Award

Tyson Cragg- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite, Junior Male Athlete Award

Kaela Linsdell- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite, Junior Female Athlete Award

Sho Baker- Gold Kumite, Gold Team Kata, Silver Kata

Bodo Papke- Gold Kumite, Gold Team Kumite

Trevor Baker- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite

Alexander Rugina- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite

Tyrel Heredia Ribalkin- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite

Alessia Plaxton- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite

Oliver Renz- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite

Mervin Guilderson- Gold Kata, Gold Team Kata

Liam Friesen- Gold Team Kumite, Silver Kata, Bronze Kumite

Shayne Friesen- Gold Team Kumite, Silver Kumite

Merlyn Guilderson- Gold Kata, Silver Kumite

Max Guilderson- Gold Team Kata, Bronze Kata, Bronze Kumite

Adam Stanfield- Gold Kumite, Bronze Kata

Dominic Plaxton- Gold Kata

Nash Bennett- Gold Kumite

James Huang- Silver Kata, Bronze Kumite

Kadence Favell- Silver Kumite, Bronze Kata

Yuma Nakamura- Silver Kumite, Bronze Kata

Theodore Speier- Silver Kata

Sofia Runzer- Silver Kata

Dan Favell- Bronze Kata, Bronze Kumite

Grayson Ogden- Bronze Kumite

Taiyo Baker- Bronze Kumite

Morgan Mitchell- Bronze Kumite

“We had some highlight reel achievements from our juniors to adults with their performances that even earned them double golds in their individual events.” said Atkin.

The group will be using this experience to try to qualify for the 2024 World Karate Championships in Japan.

