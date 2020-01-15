Kelowna golfer starts 2020 on strong note with podium finish

Megan Osland came 2nd at the Cactus Tour on Jan. 8

The 2020 golf season is off to a good start for Kelowna pro Megan Osland.

At the first tour of the year, Osland finished second at The Cactus Tour at the Wildfire Golf Club in Scottsdale, U.S., a tour outside of Osland’s usual tests in the LPGA or Symetra Tour.

Osland notched an eagle (two under par) on the first hole of the three-day tour to start.

She then finished day one with seven pars, five birdies and only one bogey.

The KSS grad was tied for the lead after day two, but was surpassed in the final holes of day three to finish second on The Cactus Tour podium.

Osland said that she would have definitely liked the win, but was thankful for the great learning experience of playing with the final group on the final day of a tournament.

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer heading to U.S. Women’s Open

Next up for Oslund are qualifying tournaments scheduled ahead of LGPA tour stops in February.

