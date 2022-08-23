Kelowna football player making U SPORTS debut close to home

By Jack Neumann

Defensive back Nate Beauchemin is excited about his new role with the University of Calgary Dinos football team.

Beauchemin gets to debut in his new role a mere 50 kilometres from his hometown of Kelowna in the first Kalamalka Bowl sponsored by Kal Tire at Greater Vernon Athletic Park on August 24.

“I am very excited to go there (Vernon) and also start my first game starting on defense. I want to do well to represent the team and my family,” said the 19-year-old, who saw extensive action on special teams last year in an abbreviated six-game 2021 Canada West schedule.

Like the other members of the Dinos from the Okanagan Region, Beauchemin is thrilled the Dinos are playing a game so close to where they grew up. “I am very excited the people back home can watch us play as are the other guys,” he said.

“Nate contributed a great deal on special teams last year, had a great spring camp, worked hard during the summer and has won a starting spot at strong safety,” said Defensive Coordinator Matt Berry. “He was a quarterback in high school who moved to the secondary and has shown a high football I.Q.”

The second year Kinesiology student was born in Calgary. The family moved to Kelowna when he was three years old and played his youth football in the Kelowna minor football system.

He played his high school football at Kelowna Senior Secondary where he was a teammate of current Dinos Issac Athans and the Schmuland brothers, Easton and Everett.

The 6’2”, 195 lbs. Beauchemin is from an athletic family. He has an older brother who plays for the Okanagan Sun of British Columbia Football Conference and another sibling who played U SPORTS soccer at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. His parents also competed in athletics, with his mother competing in show jumping at Spruce Meadows in Calgary.

With Beauchemin being a defensive back, he has the unique experience of covering his cousin and roommate in practice, that being Ben Britton. Beauchemin admitted they talk a bit both on and off the field.

“We give each other friendly jabs.”

Beauchemin received a Dinos 5th Quarter Scholarship to attend the U of C where is studying to be a chiropractor.

Jack Neumann is the former sports information director for the University of Calgary.

