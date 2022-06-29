Kelowna Falcons hoping to heat up south of the border

The Falcons are 7-10 to start the season but there’s a lot of baseball left

The Kelowna Falcons are south of the border for the first time this season.

After spending almost the entire first month of the season on Canadian soil, the team is heading down to the United States for a six-game road trip against the Wenatchee Applesox and the Walla Walla Sweets.

The road trip started last night (June 28) with a 9-4 loss against Wenatchee.

It’s been a rough start to the season for the Falcons as they sit seventh (second last) in the North Division with a record of 7-10. They haven’t been able to put a string of wins together yet as their longest winning streak is just two games. They’ve also played a league-low 17 games due to multiple rainouts.

Despite coming off a 12-5 win, the offence has been streaky to start the year but the pitching has been outstanding. The team’s ERA (earned run average) is a good 3.89.

Falcons starter Nick Woodcock has been a catalyst for the team as he’s currently eighth among qualified pitchers in the West Coast League (WCL) with a 1.85 ERA through five games (three starts). The Ontario native has thrown 24.1 innings and has struck out 27 batters.

Kelowna has been great defensively as well, only making 18 errors as a team so far this season (second-best in the league). They have the fourth-best team fielding percentage at .969.

The six-game road trip presents an opportunity a chance for the team to make a rise in the standings as both Wenatchee and Walla Walla have similar records. The Applesox are fourth in the North Division with a 10-12 record but have won three games in a row. The Sweets sit fifth in the South standings with a record of 9-10.

After playing two more games against the Applesox on Wednesday and Thursday night, the Falcons will play three games against the Sweets in Walla Walla (July 1-3).

Following the road trip, the Falcons return home for a three-game homestand from July 5-7.

READ MORE: NHL players are heavy hitters for Kelowna charity raising over $242,000

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors welcome 7th recruit of the offseason

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballCollege AthleticsKelownaWest Coast League