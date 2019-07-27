Photo: Trevor Miller

Kelowna Falcons continue hot streak with first series sweep of season

Kelowna bested the Yakima Valley Pippins 2-0 Friday night

Thanks to an outstanding seven-inning performance from pitcher Blake Tritch the Kelowna Falcons earned their first series sweep of the season.

In a 2-0 victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins, the Falcons earned their fourth win in five games.

Both teams’ pitcher was dialed in to start the game, but it would be the Falcons who struck first in the fifth inning scoring a single run to take a precious 1-0 lead in the third and final game of the series.

READ MORE: Kelowna swimmer adding hardware at world championships

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons grab extra innings win

The tense game continued with neither team giving much space to the other until the eighth inning when the Falcons added an insurance run after Kelowna’s Austen Butler stole second base and Marvcus Guarin was able to bring him home on an RBI single.

Closing pitcher Matt Voelzke continued the shut-out for the Falcons in the closing inning, earning his second save of the season and securing the Falcons’ first series sweep of the season.

READ MORE: Playoff bound, Okanagan FC putting it all on the line

The Falcons improve to 16-25 on this year’s campaign.

Kelowna hosts the Northwest Honkers in a two-game non-league series this weekend at Elks Stadium starting Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna swimmer adding hardware at world championships

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons continue hot streak with first series sweep of season

Kelowna bested the Yakima Valley Pippins 2-0 Friday night

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

Family of murdered Kelowna teen fought for funeral funding

Ministry wouldn’t pay for stab victim’s funeral until family went public, father says

Lake Country home sells at auction for $6.38-million

The luxury home is located on 1.1-acres of lakefront property

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Pickleball tournament in Penticton supports cardiology department

Tournament held July 27 Penticton Seniors Centre on South Main

B.C. player wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

There was no immediate word on where exactly where the ticket was purchased

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

Police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in Vernon jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

UPDATE: Richter Mountain fire doubles in size

10 Cawston homes on evacuation alert due to Richter Mountain wildfire

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Penticton bonsai artist receives international award

Jim Peterson has been working with bonsai for around 30 years

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Most Read