Kelowna Falcons clipped in home-opener

The Falcons look for revenge against the Ridgefield Raptors Saturday night

After dropping the last two games of their last series, the Kelowna Falcons suffered their third straight loss Friday night.

In their home-opener series against the Ridgefield Raptors, the Falcons bats were stifled by the Raptors’ pitchers and lost 7-1.

The battle of the birds was over after the fourth inning after the Raptors brought in five runs in the frame. Ridgefield got after Kelowna’s pitchers by loading the bases and delivering RBI singles and doubles to keep the Falcons out of the game.

Kelowna pitcher Nick Nygard was able to settle his arm after the fourth inning and sit down seven straight Raptors, but the Falcons’ bats were silent most of the night, with only Austen Butler driving in the single run.

The Falcons look to improve their 1-3 record with a shot at revenge in game two against the Raptors Saturday night.

Game two of the series is at Kelowna’s Elks Stadium at 6:35 p.m.

