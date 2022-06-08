Kelowna Curling Club pushing fundraising efforts to sweep away financial woes

The club needs to sell 40 tickets to Lobster Fest by June 10 in order to keep the event

Kelowna Curling Club’s Lobster Fest slides into the facility June 18 – that is if they can sell enough tickets by Friday (June 10).

Manager Jock Tyre says they need to sell about 40 tickets.

“We’ve got a lot of investment in lobster obviously coming in and we don’t want to bring it in from the east coast and not use it. Plus, we have a really good band,” Tyre said. “We’ve got Cod Gone Wild booked in for that night, so we really want to make sure we’ve got a full house for that event. So we’re hoping, fingers crossed, that we can sell a bunch more tickets between now and Friday just to get an indication that it’s going to be worth doing it. Right now we can’t afford to lose money, so we’re not going to hold it just for the sake of holding it.”

The curling club was able to stay afloat during the pandemic, but it hasn’t been an easy feat.

“The club went fairly deep in debt, but we got a good payment back,” Tyre commented. “The government of Canada did a great job of supporting us. We do have a bit of ground to make up, but the payments are spread out.”

Tyre says they need your help and your dollars.

The club not only offers curling, but also has pickleball and corn hole. You can venture upstairs for a bite to eat, play some pool, darts, and shuffleboard, or watch the game on a big screen.

“Don’t forget about us,” Tyre pleads. “I know it’s golf season and you spend all that money at the golf course. We do appreciate that and the golf courses appreciate that, but don’t forget about your little non-profit – the largest curling club in the world here at the Kelowna Curling Club. Don’t forget about us. Come down once a week, that’s all we ask.”

The curling club will be hosting a series of events over the summer.

This weekend the club brings back the gem and mineral show opening Friday at 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon golfer in top-50 at PGA Tour Canada event

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons see a little bit of everything through first few games since 2019

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

curlingfundraiserKelownaLive musicLocal Sports