Kelowna’s Konstantina Lock won gold at the Super Series Victoria Day competition. -Image: Contributed

Kelowna club skaters strong in Super Series opener

Kelowna Skating Club wins its share of medals at Victoria competition.

The Kelowna Skating Club turned in a steady performance at the Super Series Victoria Day Interclub competition.

The first Super Series event of the year featured the top skaters from B.C. and Yukon.

Leading the way was Kelowna’s Konstantina Lock, who won group 2 of juvenile women under 11. The 10-year-old skater had a personal best score of 27.2 points. Her club mate, Megan Yudin, finished third in group 1.

Emily Sales, 12, struck gold in pre-novice women group 1, while Malayna Lesko won the silver medal in group 2.

At the Senior Women’s level, OKMSS student Olivia Gran won the free program.

Meanwhile, in the junior women’s division, Aberdeen Hall student Emma Bulawka won the short program.

Kelowna’s Vienna Harwood won a pair of bronze medals in the novice women’s short and free program events.

Ariana Rose and Christiana Lock won silver medals in pre-juvenile women group 2 and STAR 5 Girls under 10, respectively, while Aurora Schultz won a bronze medal in juvenile women under 14.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country tennis players earn top spots in the latest tournament
Next story
Talent-laden Giants roll to May Days title

Just Posted

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

Talent-laden Giants roll to May Days title

Featuring six members of Canada’s national team, South Hill wins annual fastball tourney

Kelowna club skaters strong in Super Series opener

Kelowna Skating Club wins its share of medals at Victoria competition.

UPDATE: Rutland residents forced from home due to late night fire

Rutland Road South has been blocked off at Highway 33 while crews work to douse a fire

Central Okanagan School Board defends SOGI 123 initiative

Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity inclusivity program sparks emotional debate

Stranded couple rescued from Mission Creek

Rescue personnel brought two people ashore from an island after their rafts were swept away.

Penticton homeless campers devastated by park cleanup

Two women, in their 50s and 60s, said they felt like giving up after their only home was cleared out

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress

Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study

SFU’s department of biological sciences recommends deeper look into shellfish ingesting microbeads

B.C. dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

The Infants Act currently states children under 19 years old may consent to medical treatment on own

Singh sides with B.C. in hornet’s nest of pipeline politics for the NDP

Singh had called for a more thorough environmental review process on the proposal

Size, cost set for proposed Vernon cultural facility

Size of new home for museum and art gallery is about 58,000 square feet; cost is $40 million

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

VIDEO: B.C. woman gets up-close view of Royal wedding

Kelly Samra won a trip back to her home country to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say ‘I do’

Most Read