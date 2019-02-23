Kelowna Chiefs win KIJHL regular season title

The Chiefs have the best record in the league going into the playoffs

With a 3-2 win Friday night, the Kelowna Chiefs secured the best record in the entire Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. The Chiefs, who are having their best season in the history of the franchise, capped off their second last game of the season with a win over the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

The @KelownaChiefs secured the @kijhl league title tonight with a 3-2 OT win over @RevelstokeGriz1

Devin Sutton converted on the pass from league scoring leader @BrodyDale9 and everybody went nuts! pic.twitter.com/1vkkLPJ8QN — Steve Dunsmoor (@sdunsmoor) February 23, 2019

With only two regulation losses throughout the season, the Chiefs will head into next week’s KIJHL playoffs as the number one seed as they officially begin the race for the league’s championship, the Cyclone Taylor. The Chiefs look to be headed towards a first round match up against the Osoyoos Coyotes.

With first place locked down and the playoff’s starting next week, the Chiefs will relax a little as the full conclusion of their impressive regular season comes Saturday night against their playoff-bound rival Princeton Posse.

