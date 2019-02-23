Kelowna Chiefs win KIJHL regular season title

The Chiefs have the best record in the league going into the playoffs

With a 3-2 win Friday night, the Kelowna Chiefs secured the best record in the entire Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. The Chiefs, who are having their best season in the history of the franchise, capped off their second last game of the season with a win over the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

With only two regulation losses throughout the season, the Chiefs will head into next week’s KIJHL playoffs as the number one seed as they officially begin the race for the league’s championship, the Cyclone Taylor. The Chiefs look to be headed towards a first round match up against the Osoyoos Coyotes.

With first place locked down and the playoff’s starting next week, the Chiefs will relax a little as the full conclusion of their impressive regular season comes Saturday night against their playoff-bound rival Princeton Posse.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna Warriors win final home game of season in OT
Next story
B.C. skip Sarah Wark and team eliminated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Just Posted

Kelowna’s formerly homeless showing support for Journey Home project

Kelowna’s Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness (LECoH) is part of the Journey Home Strategy

Rockets open weekend with win over Spokane

The Rockets host Kamloops in game two of the weekend Saturday night

Peachland researchers warn public to be on alert for dead bats

White Nose Syndrome, a deadly bat disease, has been found south of B.C.

Rescued Kelowna skier shares appreciation of COSAR team

A skier was found out of bounds near Big White by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Lake Country businesses recognized by community

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Excellence Awards Friday

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Legislation to protect B.C. farmland comes into effect

Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the ‘hottest destination’ for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

Letter: Money buys untrustworthy politicians

Vernon - There are several ways to redirecting the anger of distraught, disenfranchised members…

Letter: West Kelowna tax increase doesn’t make sense

The budget was prepared based on a three per cent property tax increase.

Letter: Pickles and ice cream? Delicacies popular with pregnant women

One Lake Country resident wants to know

Letter: Don’t welcome back Canadian ISIS soldiers

I was fully aware of the consequences of violating the trust placed in me.

UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

B.C.-based ‘Team Tardi’ brings home gold in junior curling worlds

In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title

Most Read