Kelowna Chiefs win game 2 in playoffs first round

The Kelowna Chiefs move into a 2-0 series lead over the Osoyoos Coyotes in the first round of the KIJHL playoffs.

With a 3-1 win Wednesday night, the Chiefs are two games away from advancing to the next round of the playoffs. The series now switches to Osoyoos where the Chiefs will play the next two games at the Coyotes’ home arena.

Kelowna took game one of the series 10-1 on Feb. 26. The Chiefs settled down in game two and worked on the defensive side of their game. Osoyoos finished near the bottom of the division this season and their strengths rely on goaltender Daniel Paul, who stopped 36 of 39 shots Wednesday night.

Jordan Woytas, Juanre Naude, and Kaden Stewart scored the three goals for the Chiefs.

If game five is needed, the Chiefs will return to Rutland Arena March 4.

