Kelowna Chiefs trounce Summerland Steam 7-1

Junior B teams continuing best of seven playoff series with game in Summerland on March 12

The Kelowna Chiefs were the dominant team in the third game of the division finals series against the Summerland Steam on Monday evening.

The game, at the Summerland Arena, ended in a 7-1 win for the Chiefs.

Kelowna secured an early lead with a goal at 19:19, scored by Juanre Naude and assisted by Ryan Stack.

Stack added a shorthanded goal for the Chiefs at 16:52, assisted by Naude.

The Chiefs then added a pair of power play goals. Dylan Kent scored at 8:18, assisted by Brody Dale and Kayson Gallant. At 4:23, Lane Paddison scored, assisted by Kent and Stack.

In the second period, Gallant added a goal for the Chiefs at 19:25, assisted by Kent and Dale.

The Steam’s sole goal came at 17:50 in the third period, scored by Lane French and assisted by Mitchell Gove and Cody Swan.

Paddison added a pair of power play goals for the Chiefs. The first was at 11:44, assisted by Dale and Devin Sutton. The next came with 57 seconds on the clock, with assists going to Stack and Dale.

The next game in the playoff series is on Tuesday at the Summerland Arena, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

