Kelowna Blues repeat as touch football champions

The Kelowna Blues won the 39th Annual Maybowl Western Canada Touch Football Tournament

The Kelowna Blues are touch football champions.

In a 26 team western Canada tournament, the Blues came out victorious once again as they repeated as the Maybowl Western Canada Touch Football Tournament champions. This is the Blues second straight year of winning the crown, and their third in five years after becoming the first and only Kelowna team to win the tournament in 2015.

The Kelowna team plays in the top division of the western Canada touch football league, and is made up of local athletes from former Okanagan Sun players, U sports players and local rugby players.

The Blues route to the finals this year was tough, but Kelowna out-played the Vancouver Rams to score the game-winning touchdown in the dying minutes of the game.

Blues’ Kyle Patchell was named tournament offensive MVP who lead the tournament in touchdowns and receptions, while Blues’ Brennan Van Nistelrooy was defensive MVP with seven interceptions.

Tom Huber, Lerone Robinson, Josiah Joseph, Cord Delinte, Liam Wishart, Mike Pullin, Tyler Robson, Jesse Warawa, Greg Patchell, Dre Knights, Erik Glavic, Tyrone Kane, Cory Eddington, Cory Knights, Dan Haynes, Cody Patchell, Adam Sancewicz and Nate Toneguay rounded out the Blues’ winning roster.

