Kelowna Aquajets celebrate last meet of the decade

The club sent 76 swimmers to the MJB Ice Classic in Kamloops last week

The Kelowna Aquajets swam their last swim of the decade last weekend.

In Kamloops, the club came second overall at the MJB Ice Classic where 76 swimmers represented the club and the Okanagan as Kelowna swimmers earned new records, new personal bests and provincial berths.

Included in the 76 members were Liam Chew, Juliet Nicholson, Scott Watson, Dakota Wiman, Emma Hawkins and Caede Manzini who swam to new provincial qualifying times.

Twenty-three Aquajets finished on the podium at the Ice Classic, including Kelsey Fillion, Erin Epp and Rachel McInnes.

Kelowna’s Patrick Waters set a new Canadian record in the men’s 100 m breast stroke as the paralympian continues his quest to crack Team Canada at the 2020 Toyko Paralympics.

The Kelowna Aquajets will regather in the new year as swimmers will look to break more records and set new bests.

