Inspection done at Big White ahead of resort’s largest winter sports race

The World Airline Ski Championships will be hosted by the resort in March 2020

Big White Ski Resort is going through the final stages of hosting next year’s World Airline Ski Championships (WASC).

An inspection team from the International Airline Ski Federation (IASF) board visited the resort last weekend in preparation for the championships next March. It will be the largest race event Big White has ever hosted with close to 200-300 participants.

The inspection team evaluated the resort plans for accommodation, the ski courses and awards venues.

This is the first time since 1977 that the WASC have been held in Canada and the Big White team is ready to set the bar high.

“We are more than confident to host an event of this magnitude,” said hospitality vice president, Trevor Hanna.

“We know the hundreds of airline employees attending will not only enjoy our epic snow conditions, but the natural beauty of the Okanagan.”

The championships include a wide variety of events including giant slalom, dual slalom, Nordic skiing (a new WASC event) and snowboardcross.

Bjørn Vandug, vice President of the IASF, said that the Big White planning team left a great impression on the inspection board.

“We showed (the board) a great time, in true Big White fashion,” said Hanna.

More information on the WASC can be found at airlineski.com.

