Rockets forward Andrew Cristall will not play in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game because of a lower-body injury. (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)

Rockets forward Andrew Cristall will not play in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game because of a lower-body injury. (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)

Injury keeping Kelowna Rockets star forward out of Top Prospects game

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Caden Price will still play in the game on Wednesday night in Langley

Andrew Cristall won’t get to show his skills off on the big stage.

The Kelowna Rockets’ leading goal scorer will not play in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game because of a lower-body injury.

While his injury is listed as day-to-day, Cristall hasn’t played since Jan. 7 against Kamloops.

The 17-year-old forward was recently ranked the 16th best skater amongst North American prospects by NHL Central Scouting in their mid-term rankings. In 36 games this season, the Burnaby, B.C. native has 26 goals and 36 assists (62 points).

London Knights forward Denver Barkly was named Cristall’s replacement. Rockets defenceman Caden Price is still scheduled to play in the game.

The CHL/NHL Top Prospects game takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Langley Events Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and can be watched on TSN.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors shine at inaugural BCHL Top Prospects game

READ MORE: “It’s a dream come true”: Kelowna’s Gracie Graham brings home gold with Hockey Canada

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsOkanaganSportsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Young Salmon Arm curlers fundraising for Canadian championships next month

Just Posted

Rockets forward Andrew Cristall will not play in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game because of a lower-body injury. (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)
Injury keeping Kelowna Rockets star forward out of Top Prospects game

The Bass Coast and Shambhala electronic music festivals each host drug-checking services. An Interior Health report shows a rise in festival goers having their drugs checked, especially if they bought drugs at the festival. Photo: Bass Coast
B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

(@jstone9/Twitter)
Morning Start: The longest walk in the world

Kelowna City Hall. (File photo)
YLW received the lion’s share at $22 million