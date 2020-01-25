Inaugural Barrels & Berms SBX World Cup continues at Big White

Big White Ski Resort hosts some of the world’s best at the first ever Barrels & Berms FIS SBX World Cup this weekend.
The event started Jan. 24 and brings in the top talent in SBX (snowboard cross) from Canada and from around the globe. This World Cup is the only chance for the Canadian National Team to compete at the top international level on home snowgrounds this year.
Olympic level athletes, including Kelowna’s Tess Critchlow, will take over the Big White slopes for individual and team SBX events with the Team Event being a new Olympic discipline in 2022.
PHOTOS (Jan 23rd) It was a snowy one yesterday (Jan 23rd) on course for practice day up Big White Ski Resort for the Barrels and Berms SBX WC! All the international teams gathered at the start gates to test the course to its limits, battling the conditions and settling in!
It’s the first time that the FIS SBX World Cup has been hosted in Canada since 2013.
For results and more information, visit barrelsandberms.ca.