Fun races held at the Burner in Malakwa provided a chance for sledders to show off their classic machines. (Kayleigh Seibel/Eagle Valley News)

Ryan Mintz takes a sharp corner on his sled during one of the fun races held at the Burner in Malakwa on Saturday, March 16. (Kayleigh Seibel/Eagle Valley News)

Reegan Mintz powers into a corner on her sled during one of the fun races held at the Burner in Malakwa on Saturday, March 16. (Kayleigh Seibel/Eagle Valley News)

Fun races held at the Burner in Malakwa provided a chance for sledders to show off their classic machines. (Kayleigh Seibel/Eagle Valley News)

Fun races held at the Burner in Malakwa provided a chance for sledders to show off their classic machines. (Kayleigh Seibel/Eagle Valley News)

Fun races held at the Burner in Malakwa provided a chance for sledders to show off their classic machines. (Kayleigh Seibel/Eagle Valley News)

Fun races held at the Burner in Malakwa provided a chance for sledders to show off their classic machines. (Kayleigh Seibel/Eagle Valley News)

Mike Brasseur catches air on his sled as part of a fun event at the Burner in Malakwa which also featured races between classic snowmobiles on March 16. (Kayleigh Seibel/Eagle Valley News)