Homelessness and hockey come together in Kelowna film production

A community comes together outside the Kelowna Gospel Mission for a game of hockey

A video that hopes to bring together Kelowna communities through hockey has gone online.

Humanizing the Homeless through Hockey is a production from Kelowna film group Solid Rock Video that brought together Kelowna communities, residents and people experiencing homelessness together for a game of street hockey outside the Kelowna Gospel Mission this past fall.

“In an effort to humanize those experiencing homelessness we ignited the community members to join our shelter guests for a good old fashioned game of street hockey,” a line reads in the video.

The West Kelowna Warriors, Mayor Colin Basran, West Kelowna city councillor Jayson Zilkie joined in the competition with Mission residents in mid-October.

Solid Rock Video was commissioned by the Gospel Mission and the video shares stories of how hockey and sports connect Canadians regardless of social status.

