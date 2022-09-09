Hockey is back in Kelowna: Rockets, Warriors, Chiefs all hit the ice in preseason action

The three teams all begin the regular season over the next couple weeks

Hockey is all the way back as all three junior teams in the Kelowna area are back in preseason action this weekend.

Training camps have been in full swing over the last week and all three are returning to game action.

Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets, coming off a strong season, but a first round playoff exit, start their preseason with a home-and-home series against the Kamloops Blazers. The team announced on Sept. 8 that their roster has been reduced to 28 players. With five preseason games to go before the regular season, the Rockets essentially have their team that will hit the ice in their season opener.

Tonight (Sept. 9)’s preseason game is in Kamloops at the Sandman Centre at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s game will be the first of three preseason matchups at Prospera Place. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Before the game, the annual season ticket holder barbecue will be happening for the first time in three years from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Prospera Place parking lot outside gate one.

West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL)

After making it all the way to the Interior division finals last season, the Warriors are back on the ice with a new-look squad. While there’s still lots of name and faces in camp, the team welcomed 17 new players into the fold who are battling to make the opening night roster.

The team is also playing a preseason double-header this weekend starting tonight in Chilliwack with puck drop happening at 7 p.m. After the game, the team will come home, get some rest and hit the ice at Royal LePage Place on Saturday night against the Vernon Vipers.

Puck drop is also at 7 p.m.

Kelowna Chiefs (KIJHL – Junior B)

The Kelowna Chiefs are hosting a preseason showcase weekend, welcoming the North Okanagan Knights, Sicamous Eagles, and Summerland Steam to town.

Every team will play against one another over the course of the three-day showcase that’s taking place at Rutland Arena.

For more information and the schedule, click here.

