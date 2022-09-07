Hitting the ice at Rutland Arena: Kelowna Chiefs to host preseason showcase

Four teams will be six games over three days in Kelowna from Sept. 9-11

The Kelowna Chiefs are hosting a preseason exhibition showcase this weekend, Sept. 9-11 (Photo - Kelowna Chiefs Junior Hockey Club + Jeff’s Photography/Facebook)

As the calendar has flipped to September, hockey is back in action all across Kelowna.

Included is the Junior B Kelowna Chiefs, who are hosting a preseason exhibition showcase this weekend (Sept. 9-11).

The Chiefs are welcoming three teams to Rutland Arena for each team to play each other in preparation for the season.

Rivals from the Bill Ohlhausen division, the Summerland Steam and North Okanagan Knights, are coming to the showcase as well as the Sicamous Eagles.

The showcase schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 9

Sicamous Eagles vs. Summerland Steam – 3 p.m.

Kelowna Chiefs vs. North Okanagan Knights – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Sicamous Eagles vs. North Okanagan Knights – 3 p.m.

Kelowna Chiefs vs. Summerland Steam – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11

North Okanagan Knights vs. Summerland Steam – 11 a.m.

Kelowna Chiefs vs. Sicamous Eagles – 3 p.m.

All games are at Rutland Arena and tickets are at the door.

The Chiefs regular season starts on Friday, Sept. 23 against Summerland.

