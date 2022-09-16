Hitting the greens: UBC Okanagan women’s golf finishes first in opening tournament

As a team, they finished in first with a combined score of +27

The UBCO women’s golf team is off to a good start on the front nine of the season.

Both as a team and individually, the UBCO team of Emily Cornwall and Khushi Hooda finished ahead of everyone else in the field at the first event of the year at the SFU True North Classic held at Richmond Country Club.

Cornwall finished first in the two-round (36 hole) tournament at two over par. In the first round, she shot a tournament-best 69 (three under) and followed it was a 77. She finished just one stroke ahead of her teammate, who shot a 74 and a 73.

As for the rest of the team, Kayleigh Trowman finished tied for 10th with a score of +11 (155), Bess Chan finished 15th at +13 (157), and Lauren Nedo was tied for 17th at +15 (159).

As a team, they finished first by 16 strokes with a score of +27. Simon Fraser University finished second with a score of +43.

The UBCO women’s golf team will next be in action on Sept. 19 and 20 at the Cascades Invitational held at the Chilliwack Golf Club.

