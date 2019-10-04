(File photo)

High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the move

Kelowna Secondary, Mt. Boucherie and George Elliot remain in top 5

In weekly rankings done by the BC Boys Volleyball Commission, Okanagan high schools are staying near the top.

George Elliot Secondary, Kelowna Secondary and Mt. Boucherie continue their stellar play into the volleyball season with top five rankings in their respective divisions.

At the AAA level, KSS has moved from fourth to second place in the provincial rankings.

Mt. Boucherie dropped one spot from third and now currently sits fourth.

This week’s rankings, updated after tournament play at UBC Vancouver last weekend, have New Westminster Secondary moving into the top 15 rankings for the first time ever as they claimed the 11th ranking

The Penticton Lakers have also secured a top spot at 14.

Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary, which plays in the AA division, have moved up a single spot from last week’s rankings and are now ranked fourth in the province.

READ MORE: Okanagan high schools get top 10 nods in early volleyball rankings

The B.C. high school volleyball championships start in late November.

