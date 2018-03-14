Heat’s Hudson joins national program

Brad Hudson will work as an assistant coach this summer as Canada prepares for the Pan Am Cup -Image: Heat Athletics

After just completing his second season as head coach of the UBC Okanagan men’s volleyball program, Brad Hudson will spend the offseason learning and working with some of the top players and coaches in the country.

Hudson has been selected to help coach Volleyball Canada’s senior B men’s team.

The Heat coach looks forward to spending his summer in the gym with an elite level of player and working alongside an equally high level of coaching.

“I am beyond excited to take on this new role with Volleyball Canada,” said Hudson. “I am honoured to have been selected as an assistant coach with this elite group of talented Canadian athletes and coaches. I appreciate UBCO’s support in allowing me to pursue this tremendous opportunity.”

Last summer, in his first off-season, Hudson coached Team B.C at the 2017 Canada Games in Winnipeg.

He set a UBCO school record for wins by a coach in a single men’s volleyball season in Canada West competition. Hudson also placed two players in two years on the Canada West all-rookie team.

Prior to his Okanagan coaching days, Hudson was an extremely successful coach in the collegiate ranks, never missing the postseason at Douglas College and winning medals in five of his 10 seasons guiding the Royals.

The head coach of the senior B men’s team will be Larry McKay, head coach of the University of Winnipeg since 1989.

Hudson and Glenn Hoag, a former senior men’s team and Olympic coach, will be the assistants as the team focuses on preparing for the Pan Am Cup (Aug. 12 to 20) in Veracruz, Mexico.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.