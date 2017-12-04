Heat swept in Calgary, hit break in third spot

UBC Okanagan’s women’s volleyball squad ends first semester in Canada West with 8-4 record

Sophia Furlan (right), Ann Richards and the UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball squad hits the semester break in third spot in Canada West. -Image: UBC Okanagan Heat athletics

The last matches of 2017 didn’t end quite the way the UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball squad had planned on.

Still, despite being swept by the University Calgary, Steve Manuel’s Heat (8-4) remains in the upper tier of Canada West.

In Calgary, UBCO failed to take a set off the Dinos, who now share top in the conference with UBC at 10-2.

On Thursday at the Jack Simpson Gymnasium, the Heat fell 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-23).

Ann Richards led UBCO with 16 kills and added five digs. Aidan Lea had 10 kills, while Sophia Furlan and Sara McCreary added 11 and 10 digs, respectively, while McCreary had 30 sets.

On Friday, the Dinos prevailed in three once again, 25-18, 25-22, 31-29.

The difference was the Dinos’ blockers who outscored the Heat in blocks 23 to 11.5.

Siobhan Fitzpatrick was the Heat’s top attacker putting down 14 kills, while Michelle Jakszuk added eight kills.

Sara McCreary led the way in assists with 32, and added eight digs, a block, and a kill.

UBCO returns to conference action in the second semester when the Alberta Pandas visit Kelowna for matches on Jan. 5 and 6.

Heat men

The UBC Okanagan men’s squad heads into the break with a 5-7 record after dropping a pair of matches to the No. 5 Dino’s in Calgary.

On Thursday, the Heat saw a four-match win streak come to a close with a 3-1 loss (25-21, 27-25, 25-21).

The Heat was led by Lars Bornemann who had 15 kills were on 34 swings. Caleb Funk was efficient in his homecoming as the first-year middle from Strathmore, AB had nine kills. Calgary

Fifth-year outside hitter Alex Bader had a big game for Calgary with 16 kills and hit .577.

On Friday, the Dinos rang up another 3-0 win (25-13, 25-22, 27-25.)

Bornemann was again the Heat’s top attacker 20 kills on a .531 hitting percentage. Devon Cote and Joshua Harvey each had eight kills, while Bornemann led the way in digs with 10.

UBCO is off now until 2018, before returning to action Jan. 5 and 6 when they host the University of Alberta Golden Bears (7-3).

