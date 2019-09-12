Heat defender earns league accolade as 2nd star of the week

UBCO’s Sam McDonald has led the Heat to a 4-1-1 start to the season

The Heat are sitting atop their division after a 4-1-1 start to start the Canada West season.

UBCO defender Sam McDonald has been tagged as the league’s second star of the week after the third-year player scored both the Heat’s goals last weekend in a tie over UFV and a win over Trinity Western.

In the four games McDonald has suited up for so far this season, he’s scored a goal in each game.

Heat coach Dante Zanatta said that the Heat veterans have come a long way in their development this season and that team leaders like McDonald have helped with the team’s early success.

Second-half is about to begin at UFV and the @UBCOHeat own a (1-0) lead. Check out the passing that set up Sam McDonald's 3rd goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/QwSefVnQDn — UBCO Heat (@UBCOHeat) September 7, 2019

The Heat host two non-division teams in their next matches this weekend.

UBCO hosts the MacEwan Griffins Friday night then the Alberta Golden Bears on Saturday.

