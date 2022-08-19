(Odessa Jackalopes/NAHL)

Goalscoring runs in the family for new West Kelowna forward Duclair

Christopher Duclair is the brother of Anthony Duclair of NHL’s Florida Panthers

Hockey is a family affair for the Duclairs, and Christopher is following in the footsteps of older brother Anthony.

The West Kelowna Warriors announced on Aug. 18 that the 19-year-old will be joining the BCHL squad this upcoming season, after a one-for-one trade for forward Cameron Hicklin.

Duclair, seven years the junior of Anthony who has skated with six NHL teams and most recently scored over 30 goals last season with the Florida Panthers, will be coming off of a one-year stint with the Odessa Jackalopes of the NAHL.

His impressive year in the States, where he notched 42 points in 59 games, was enough for the Warriors to warrant sending a two-year veteran and Kelowna native in Hicklin the other way.

Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson said the team is “very excited” for Duclair to don the jersey.

“Christopher plays the game with great pace speed and determination. He pushes the pace offensively and is responsible defensively.”

When he walks into the dressing room for the first time, there will already be some familiar faces to Duclair.

Justin Katz & Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero are just a couple guys I train with over the Summer and they said nothing but great things about the BCHL and West Kelowna.” said Duclair. “It’s awesome to see some familiar faces on the team and I also feel comfortable with the coaching staff and management. The Warriors have a winning culture and they put a lot of emphasis on player development which is huge.”

READ MORE: Upset City: Kelowna Rocket Szturc helps Czechia past USA

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors road games to hit the local airwaves

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCHLCity of West KelownahockeyWest Kelowna Warriors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Negotiations with the Canadian men’s soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

Just Posted

(Odessa Jackalopes/NAHL)
Goalscoring runs in the family for new West Kelowna forward Duclair

Kelowna Springs golf course was identified as a major opportunity for new industrial development in March 2020. (Photo/KSGC/Facebook)
Next round for city council on Kelowna Springs golf course

(Elton Rohn Fan Page/Facebook)
Have you ever seen the rain on the yellow brick road? CCR and Elton John tributes coming to Okanagan

Kelowna Made
Kelowna Made: one-day festival to take over City Park