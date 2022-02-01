Former Kelowna Rocket to carry Latvia flag during 2022 Olympic opening ceremonies

Lauris Darzins played in 130 games over two seasons for the Rockets (Photo - Kelowna Rockets)

A former Kelowna Rocket will be front and centre for Lativa during the 2022 Winter Olympic opening ceremonies on Friday, Feb.4 in Beijing.

Lauris Darzins will be carrying the Lativan flag, along with luger Eliza Tiruma. This will be his third Olympics (Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014) representing Latvia but this year he’s captaining the team. He has four goals and two assists in nine career olympic games.

The now 37-year old spend two years with the Rockets from 2004-2006 and was a big part of the 2005 Memorial Cup winning team.

In 130 games (regular/playoffs) with the Rockets, he recorded 87 points (44 goals, 43 assists), a +15 plus/minus rating and 76 penalty minutes.

Darzins currently captains the KHL’s Dinamo Riga, where he is in his 12th season.

