The Falcons come close in a 6-4 loss to the Wenatchee AppleSox on July 17 at Elks Stadium. Photo: Trevor Miller

Falcons’ comeback falls short in third straight loss

Kelowna dropped game two 6-4 against the Wenatchee AppleSox

After a 13-1 loss the night before, the Kelowna Falcons were determined to get off to a better start in game two against the Wenatchee AppleSox.

The Falcons started off strong with a 2-0 lead leading into the third inning, but the AppleSox were able to take control back after a 3-run home-run from Wenatchee’s Ryan Altenberger. The AppleSox would add to their lead and straighten up their defence in the fifth inning, going up 6-2 and shutting down Kelowna’s batters.

READ MORE: Okanagan FC one win away from playoff berth

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons downed in 13-1 loss

Kelowna’s attempted comeback started in the sixth inning with Tyler Grissom and Richi Sede both bringing in an RBI to get the Falcons within two.

The closing pitchers for both teams were solid in the ending innings. Kelowna’s Gabe Smith allowed no runs on a single hit with three strikeouts, while Wenatchee’s Brett Gillis struck out all batters in the final two innings.

The Falcons look to salvage the three-game series against Wenatchee Thursday night at Elks Stadium.

